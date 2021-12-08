“My Sperm Donor Was Not A Random Person”: Ini Edo

Ini Edo has made it known that her sperm donor was not a random person.

This is coming after there were reports that the sperm donor that produced her daughter was a random person.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

“My daughter’s donor isn’t just a random person. Don’t make him any more than a donor. Now y’all can focus on what’s really important in the country and leave us the hell alone,” she wrote. She has since deleted the post.

READ ALSO: Actress Ini Edo created a problem for her baby — Writer Waterz Yidana reveals

Ini’s post may be connected by a recent post where a Twitter user slammed her for revealing to the public that she had a child via surrogacy with a sperm donor.

During a recent chat with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus.

“Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The Eggs are mine and so genetically she’s my blood. I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother,” she said.

When asked about the identity of the father of the child, the movie star revealed that she opted for a donor just to avoid the drama associated “between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums.”