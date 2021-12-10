Nengi ‘Bribes’ Her Friend With N500k

Reality Tv star, Nengi has put a big smile on the face of her friend, Adeola Diiadem.

The star has been doing well after she left BBNaija and her fans are so proud of her.

She has been bagging different endorsements and has invested in so many businesses which is blowing well.

Well, Nengi has decided to do good to her friend as she blessed her with a whopping sim of five hundred thousand Naira.

Diiadem posted it on her Snapchat which can be seen from their chat that Nengi just wanted to appreciate her hard work.

She also shared the evidence of the alert as she publicly thanked the star.

See posts below: