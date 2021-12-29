Nkechi Blessing Reveals Motivation In Building Her Mother’s House In 2021

Nkechi Blessing is the latest landlord in town and she cannot be more excited.

The star took to her social media to flaunt her new home as she thank God for its success.

Nkechi made it known that she built the house for her mother but even though she is dead, she knows she already made her smile.

In her new post, the actress went on to reveal the three women who motivated her.

Firstly, she said Mercy Aigbe knew she was planning a house and she had nothing but her words and advises kept her strong.

Secondly, Tito who is an entrepreneur is also her biggest flex after she posted her house few months ago.

Thirdly, Nkechi said she was really motivated after seeing comedianne Emmanuela gifting her mom a house and that day she knew she could do it.

She is proud of how far she has come and have finally concluded her home in 2021.

See post below: