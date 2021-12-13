Only CBT Centres 100% Prepared, Will Be Used For 2022 UTME- JAMB

Only fully prepared Computer Based Centres will be used for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The board made the announcement in the Office of the Registrar’s Weekly Bulletin, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

JAMB said it had completed all arrangements to authenticate and accredit centers to be utilised for the 2022 UTME as part of its preparations.

It went on to say that the move came as a result of virtual discussions with the Board’s Chief Technical Advisers, Zonal Directors, State Coordinators, and Technical Officers to discuss the accreditation of the Board’s test centers.

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, was quoted as saying that “the validation exercise is necessary to assess the conduct of the 2021 UTME and to look at those areas requiring improvement.

“The exercise, which would commence immediately after the modalities are defined, is to ensure, among other things that only centres that are 100 per cent ready would be used for the UTME.

“This is in addition to giving other new ones with the opportunity to showcase their capacity and be included if found suitable while ensuring that any centre that is lacking in terms of technical and infrastructural specifications is excluded from the exercise.”