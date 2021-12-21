Poco Lee Reacts After Portable Accused Him Of Theft

Poco Lee, a popular dancer, has reacted after Wizkid’s fast-rising artiste, Portable, publicly chastised him over the dollar bills sprayed by Wizkid recently.

Wizkid, the Grammy winner, ascended to spray dollars on Portable, Poco, and Olamide as they performed the recently released Zazu track during a concert in appreciation of their outstanding artistic work.

Poco was seen picking up the money, while Olamide and Portable continued to enthrall the crowd.

In a recent development, a disgruntled Portable made a video in which he chastised Poco for only giving him $600 out of the $3000 Wizkid sprayed on him.

Poco responded by posting a series of memes on his Instagram page that seems to reflect his current mood.

See Poco’s reaction below.