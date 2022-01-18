Basketmouth’s Wife Laments Over High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria

Elsie Okpocha, wife of Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has taken to her social media to express her pain over the rising cost of foodstuffs in the country.

The mother-of-three took to her Instagram page on Monday to openly question the Federal Government on the “regular price increment of foodstuffs and groceries.”

Mrs. Okpocha noted that surviving in Nigeria was getting crazier, adding that the country was supposed to be the giant of Nigeria.

Pleading to the government, the businesswoman asked that they make “live in Nigeria livable.”

She wrote, “Our dear government, do you want us all to leave this country for you? It’s unfair how we have to constantly deal with the regular price increment of foodstuffs and groceries. Africa. Please, you people should help us and make life in Nigeria livable.”

