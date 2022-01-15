Family Announces Burial Date Of Late Musician Dayo Kujore

The burial ceremony for late veteran musician, Dayo Kujore, has been slated for January 28, 2022.

The star died on Monday at the age of 69 after a brief illness at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

In an obituary signed by the family on Saturday, it was announced that the veteran would be buried on Friday, January 28, 2021.

Advertisement

The burial ceremony would be held at Emmanuel Africa Church at the Igbore Robiyan area in Ogun State.

READ ALSO: Veteran Juju Musician, Dayo Kujore Is Dead

Before the burial, the wake ceremony would be held on Thursday, Friday 27, 2018 at the Kujore compound, in the same area of the state.

Many of his fans have also sent their condolences to his family.