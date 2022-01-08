Late Tega’s Husband Defends Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA’s senior pastor, has been cleared of allegations that he had a hand in the death of Tega, a church member whom he was allegedly hitting on.

The preacher had been accused a few days ago of attempting to entice the late Tega, who had repeatedly turned him down.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo may have had hands in the death of the young lady, according to the friend who called him out.

The lady’s husband, on the other hand, has refuted the allegations leveled against the man of God, whom he claims was faithful to his family until his wife’s death.

Take a look at the video below.