Singer, Portable Publicly Fights Lady In Ogun

Portable Creates A Mad Scene At Ota Over Lady

The singer went insane in Ogun state and engaged in a public brawl, according to a video circulating on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Ota area of Ogun state, just hours after he had fought his promoter, Kogbagidi.

This comes after he exchanged words in a viral video with popular show promoter Kogbagidi.

Portable was seen confronting Kogbagidi with a baseball bat and claiming he was being used in a video that has gone viral.

Portable also demanded the promoter’s car and inquired as to whether he was the one who purchased it for him.

In a new video, however, the up-and-coming singer can be seen raging in anger as he engages in a public brawl with a lady and other unknown individuals.

