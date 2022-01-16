NCC Raises Alarm Over Cyber Attacks Through USB Drives

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has alerted members of the public that a cybercrime group has perfected a scheme to deliver ransomware to targeted organizational networks.

The Commission in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde urged the public to be vigilant to avoid falling victims of cyberattacks.

The regulatory agency stated that the new ransomware uncovered by security experts has been categorised, by the Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team’s (ngCERT), as high-risk and critical.

It noted that according to the ngCERT advisory, the criminal group is said to have been mailing out USB thumb drives to many organisations in the hope that recipients will plug them into their PCs and install the ransomware on their networks.

While businesses are being targeted, criminals could soon begin sending infected USB drives to individuals, the Commission explained further.