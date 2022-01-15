Nigeria’s Unity Achieved On Blood Of Fallen Heroes – Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed that Nigeria’s unity was achieved on the blood of its fallen heroes and should not be taken for granted.

Obaseki made the assertion shortly after laying of wreath to celebrate 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Benin.

“The unity of this country has been achieved on the blood of our fallen heroes; it is not something we should take for granted or joke with.

“People are still sacrificing in the various arenas and battles in the country today, we shouldn’t take it lightly.

“We are here today to remember gallant Nigerian soldiers and members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the course of defending our country.

“We are here today because people gave up their lives,” the governor said.

He urged the citizens to stop unguarded utterances about the unity of the country.