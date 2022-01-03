Tofa: Exit Of A Political Icon – Governor Buni Mourns

Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has expressed condolences to the late Alh. Bashir Tofa‘s family, the administration, and the people of Kano State upon his death.

Governor Buni expressed his sincere grief and sadness at the news.

He noted that “he (TOFA) was an iconic politician who shares the values of politics as a call to service, to promote good governance and to improve the lives of the electorates”.

Buni added that the “late Tofa was a fine gentleman, a true democrat and a nationalist with a definition of politics as a tool for service delivery”.

The governor, who is also the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, said Nigeria lost the politician at a time when the country’s democracy needs his wise counselling.