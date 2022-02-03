Don’t Use Youths As Thugs, Abdulsalami Urges Politicians

General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), a former Head of State, has urged politicians against recruiting youths for political violence in upcoming elections, saying the country currently faces enough security issues.

On Wednesday, Abdulsalami issued this warning after receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Federal University of Technology in Minna’s 30th convocation.

He also cautioned youths against allowing politicians to manipulate them to incite violence and discord.

He said, “As we go into politics, caution Nigerians and politicians, please play the game wisely. Avoid using our children and grandchildren as propaganda and abusing them and trying to make them do what we know is wrong.

“And for the youth, please avoid being used as thugs and arbitrators of disharmony and violence in the country.”