Second Term: Oyetola’ll Continue Full Salary Payment – Spokesman

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, will continue to pay full salaries and other workers’ benefits till the end of his tenure as the state governor.

Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary stated this in a statement on Monday.

Omipidan gave the assurance while reacting to the assertion by Rev. Isaac Oluyamo, the Diocesan Bishop of Ijesa North, Anglican Communion, that Oyetola would win his re-election but that salary would cease for four years.

This was contained in a statement on Monday titled, ‘Osun 2022: God cannot approbate and reprobate at same time, Oyetola’s aide replied clergyman’, and signed by Omipidan.

The media aide described the cleric assertion as one “lacking in sound logic”, adding that the claim that the second term of governors and government is always full of turbulence showed that the clergy was only expressing his personal opinion based on logic.

He expressed that Governor Oyetola had in the last three years plus based the governance of Osun on creativity, innovation, probity, and sustainable development which are rare governance instruments in Nigeria, especially those governments the clergyman based his logic on.

Omipidan further said, “As a Government, we have a solid and foolproof template for running the economy.”