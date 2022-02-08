Take Borno Gov’s Alarm On ISWAP Seriously, Ortom Tells FG

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State asked the Federal Government on Tuesday to take seriously the warning issued by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, over the Islamic State of West Africa Province’s recruitment of new recruits.

Ortom made the remarks while receiving a delegation from the Victim Support Fund (VSF) at the Government House in Makurdi, led by its Chairperson, Mrs Toyosi Akerele Ogunsiji.

The governor also urged the government and non-governmental organizations to develop security policies that will allow Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to return to their ancestral homes as soon as possible so that they can resume their normal lives.

Also Read: Zulum: ISWAP Would Become Deadlier Than Boko Haram If Allowed To Fester

“I want to lend my voice to what my colleague in Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum has cried out against the activities of ISWAP in that part of the country. The Federal Government should not take this alarm from the threats of ISWAP lightly.

“Take proactive steps to send the terrorists away from Nigeria so that we can live in peace. We can not continue this way. Nigeria deserves more peace than what we have now,” he said.