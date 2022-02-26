Vee Speaks On Her Relationship With Neo

Vee Iye, a Big Brother Naija star, finally comes clean, revealing that her relationship with colleague Neo Akpofure is on the rocks.

Remember how, months ago, when rumors of their breakup circulated, the reality star requested everyone to mind their own business and leave her alone.

However, the ex-lockdown housemate acknowledged her single status in a recent Instagram post.

She captioned some of the photographs she shared: “Soft & single”

See Instagram Post Below:

Vee also revealed in a recent Instagram story post that she had sacrificed her senses for love.

Take a look at the image below:

The two fell in love while in Biggie’s mansion and had an intimate connection after the program ended, but things changed along the way.