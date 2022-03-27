2023 Presidency: Why Nigerians Love Me – Okorocha

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, Senator Rochas Okorocha of Imo West has revealed that Nigerians love him because he is open to everyone, irrespective of tribe.

He stated this while speaking about his presidential aspirations on the sidelines of the All Progressives Congress National Convention in Abuja on Saturday.

“The people naturally love me and I think it is because they believe I care; they believe I love and have sympathy for humanity; they believe I am detribalised,” he said.

“They believe I do not know religion or tribe; Muslim, Christian, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, all I see is a human being and that is what makes the difference on my side.’’