2023: Some Presidential Aspirants Should Be In jail If EFCC Did Its Job – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has remarked that if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had done its job properly, certain people running for President of Nigeria in 2023 would be in prison.

On Saturday, Obasanjo said this at an international symposium in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, to commemorate his 85th birthday.

‘Africa Narrative with Nigeria Situation’ was the theme of the well-attended event, and the ex-President and strongman of Hilltop Towers also said that despite many presidential hopefuls visiting him to seek support for their lofty ambitions, he has not endorsed any candidate for the much-coveted seat in Aso Rock.

Obasanjo said, “Since 1999, we have changed from one political party or another we have manoeuvred and manipulated to the point that election results are no longer reflections of the will of the people and we seemed to be progressively going back rather than going forward politically, economically and socially.

“We have activities without requite actions and personnel to move us forward. If we continue in the same pattern of recycling, sweet-word campaigning, manoeuvring without the substance of integrity, honesty, patriotism, commitment, outreach, courage, understanding of what makes a nation and what make for development, we will soon have to say goodbye to Nigeria as a nation.

“I cast a cursory look at some of the people running around and those for whom people are running around. If EFCC and ICPC will have done their jobs properly and supported adequately by the judiciary, most of them would be in jail. Any person who has no integrity in small things cannot have integrity in big things.”