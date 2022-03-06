Buhari Finally Travels To London For Medical Checkup

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally departed Abuja for his routine medical trip to London, United Kingdom.

The president left the country on Sunday afternoon.

Last month, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, had said Buhari would visit his doctor in London for “routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks”.

Buhari was supposed to proceed to London from Kenya.

However, the president made an unexpected return to the country on Friday.

The president’s return took many by surprise, given the earlier spelt-out details of his itinerary.