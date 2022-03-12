DJ Cuppy Causes Stir As She Shares New Video Of Herself On Instagram

DJ Cuppy, a popular Nigerian DJ and singer who also happens to be the daughter of a Nigerian billionaire, took to Instagram to share a new video of herself at the gym.

She used her Instagram page to share a video where she was seen doing some workouts while working effortlessly to achieve a nice body.

The video drew the attention of her followers as they couldn’t help but react to the video on her Instagram page.

She wore green yoga wear and black socks on her feet with a blonde hairstyle, which looked good on her.

She is being tutored in the video by an instructor as she performs different yoga workouts.

She has recently shared pictures of herself at the gym to show that she is now focused on yoga exercises to achieve a better body.

The video caught the attention of her Instagram followers as they reacted in different ways on her Instagram page. Due to her versatility, DJ Cuppy has established herself as one of the most famous celebrities in Nigeria due to her versatility as she didn’t limit her talent to being a DJ as she’s also a singer.