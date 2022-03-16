Electoral Act Amendment: We’ll Ask NASS To Reconsider Request Or Go To Court – Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has stated that the government will explore all options to find a way around the recent rejection of the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to amend section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He stated that one of the options is going to court or accepting the law as it is.

His reactions came shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He noted that the government has three options available, part of which is to ask the legislators to reconsider their stance, including approaching the court or accepting the law as it is.

Malami also noted that while it is the responsibility of the lawmakers to legislate, if it becomes necessary, the Federal Government will exploit all options available to it.

He stated that the government is yet to take a full stand as to what it will do on the matter.