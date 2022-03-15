Fayemi: Governors Are In Support Of Autonomy Of Judiciary And Legislature

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that governors are in support of autonomy for judiciary and legislature.

He, however, pointed out that the onus should be on the states to determine and implement it.

He spoke on Monday at a meeting of the NGF with the attorneys-general of the 36 states.

“You are all aware of the controversy occasioned by the question of the autonomy of the judiciary and legislature,” he said.

“The forum has often been in support of autonomy, but we felt that the onus was on the states to determine and implement it.

“It is, therefore, expedient that as chief law officers, you exercise the right to review and monitor the extent of implementation in your states.”