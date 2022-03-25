Hand Over Ajaokuta To Kogi Govt, Senator Tells FG

Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has asked the Federal Government to hand over the Ajaokuta Iron and Steel to the Kogi State Government “if it (FG) cannot revive it”.

The senator lamented the inability of the federal government to expedite the completion of the steel.

He stated that the abandoned Ajaokuta Steel Complex had the potential of providing employment to over 50,000 Nigerians if resuscitated.

Adeyemi spoke on Thursday in Abuja while addressing journalists at the public hearing on his rent bill slated for March 30.

Also Read: Osinbajo: How Practising Righteousness Promotes National Development

He said, “It Is saddening that a potential game-changer for the nation’s monolithic economy which started in 1980s, is still at the stage of abandonment.

“If the Federal Government is not ready to see to its completion and functionality, it should be handed over to Kogi State which I believe will do the needful the way the Kaduna State Government built an iron ore firm recently with potential for thousands of jobs creation for the youth and quantum wealth generation for the State.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is no doubt, trying, as far as building of infrastructures are concerned but such legacies without completion of Ajaokuta and provision of functions refineries; will not make much impacts economically.”