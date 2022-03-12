Hanging With My Best Guy – Imade Says, As She Shares Lovely Pictures of Davido And Her On Instagram

Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke has recently shared lovely pictures of Davido and her on social media.
The stunning pictures were shared on Imade’s official Instagram account.
Captioned in the post, she wrote: ‘Hanging with the my best guy’
Below is the screen capture of the post
Fans and followers who came across rushed down to the comments box section and reacted differently.
Information Nigeria recalls that Davido is one of Nigeria’s biggest and most influential artist. He is greatly loved by his fans, friends and followers. Nevertheless, Davido is someone who spends quality time with his children.
The singer recently held his concert in the United Kingdom at O2 Arena.