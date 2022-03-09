Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry Holds Lavish Naming Ceremony (Video)

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry has thrown a lavish and expensive naming ceremony amid controversies surrounding his former marriage.

Sharing a video of his child’s naming party, Lanre Gentry thanks God for being there for himself and his wife.

He further extended a grateful hand to those that attended his child’s naming.

Sharin the video, he wrote:

Read Also: Lanre Gentry shades ex-wife Mercy Aigbe on Instagram

“Lord I thank you for being there for me and my wife, I thank my people for attending my baby’s naming ceremony.

“God, you’re the Alpha and omega of my life.”