Obiano’s Arrest Politically-Motivated, APGA Insists

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has criticized the arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Willie Obiano, the former governor of Anambra State.

The former governor’s arrest was denounced by the party as a “politically driven witch-hunt,” with the EFCC resorting to the employment of fifth columnists.

Obiano was arrested by the anti-graft agency on Thursday night at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, just hours after he was sworn in as governor of Anambra State.

The National Coordinator of the APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, told journalists in Awka on Saturday that the charge that the former governor looted N42 billion, of which N37 billion was used to pay political activities, was unsubstantiated and untrue.

Obigwe stated that efforts by the EFCC to dent the hard-earned reputation of Obiano would not succeed as he remains innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

He said as of today, Nigerians don’t have confidence in the anti graft agency anymore, saying that “when they see the real corrupt politicians joining APC, they would turn to toothless bulldogs.

“But when an opposition figure is involved they will be barking as if the person committed any crime whereas they are doing the evil bidding of their pay masters.”