Wait Until Court’s Final Decision, Ebonyi Elders Tell PDP

Ebonyi State Council of Elders has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that there are no two governments in the state, warning politicians not to throw the state into confusion.

The group advised parties to wait until the final pronouncements of the court in the case of defection filed against Governor Dave Umahi.

The chairman of the council, Ben Okah, an engineer, gave the advice yesterday during a press briefing at the Old Government House, Abakaliki and urged residents to remain calm.

The council recalled that past violence in the state led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

“All of you were here (1999) when we had a serious violence in this state and lost lives and property. We do not want that in this state again.

“Such comments in the social media can divide the state. That is why we are advising that people should wait until final pronouncements are made,” Okah said.