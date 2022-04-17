‘Embrace Unity’ — El-Rufai Tells Non-State Actors Destabilising Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed that non-state actors destabilisation the state should embrace unity in the spirit of lent.

In an Easter message, el-Rufai described Nigerians as people of faith and counselled that citizens should never let hope depart from their hearts.

He said Nigerians should continue to practice the lessons of sacrifice, care for the poor, deep spiritual reflection and love for all humankind, as observed during the period of lent.

“let us uphold each other in our common humanity and pray for peace in our land. Let us do our best to promote harmony in our communities and reject strife in our land,’’ he said.

Also Read: I’m With El-Rufai, We Have To Eliminate Terrorists – Tinubu

He congratulated Christians on the completion of lent and the great feast of Easter.

’This festival of triumph follows the holy season of Lent, during which the Christian community engaged in fasting, prayers and works of charity.”

El-Rufai pointed out that Easter symbolises the triumph of hope over despair and an affirmation that darkness cannot trump the plans and wishes of Almighty God.

The governor seized the opportunity to call for unity against the non-state actors destabilising the state.

‘’We pray God Almighty that the blessings and lessons of Easter will spread all through our State, and move us all to be better people, that the Almighty will comfort all our people who have been affected by the security challenges that confront us,’’ he said.