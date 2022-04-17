Zoning: No Date Has Been Fixed For NEC Meeting, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that it is yet to fix a date for the National Executive Committee (NEC) to deliberate on the issue of zoning for the 2023 presidential ticket.

On March 24, the party set up a 37-member zoning committee, led by Samuel Ortom, Benue governor, to decide on whether or not to adopt zoning.

The panel has its recommendation to the national executive council (NEC) of the party for further action.

Ortom had also dispelled rumours that the panel advised the party to throw open the presidential ticket.

Reports on Sunday suggested that the NEC has decided to meet on Thursday to decide on the report of the panel.

But Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, said: “No date has been fixed. When the date is fixed, it will be announced as appropriate.”