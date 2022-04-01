Firing My Crew Members Was A Test And They Failed By Not Apologizing – Portable

Controversial Nigerian Singer Portable has revealed that the dismissal of his aides was a test of Loyalty.

Recall that the Zazu crooner announced the sack of his entire team members on social media recently. Portable made it clear that his official DJ, promoter and manager, Ijoba Danku, are no longer in business with him.

The singer alleged that they put up attitude, whenever new people want to “mingle” with him.

In a video that is now making rounds, Portable claimed that firing his team was a loyalty test and they failed by not apologizing to him.

