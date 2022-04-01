It Is Sad For A Man To Have Huge Manhood And Not Know How To Use It —Yemi Alade (Video)

Nigerian musician Yemi Alade has spoken up about a topic many avoid being discussed.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner talks about her sexual expectations, revealing it is sad for a man to have huge manhood without knowing how to use it rightly.

Yemi Alade said this in a recent chat with Angela Yee of Lip Service. She also noted that she would let a man know if he’s doing a good job with her on the bed.

During the conversation, Yemi Alade implied that having a satisfactory intercourse doesn’t depend on the size of the manhood, but how skillful the partner is with his ‘thing’.

