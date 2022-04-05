I’ll Make Nigeria Work For The Good Of All – Anyim

Foremost presidential aspirant for the 2023 general election, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has, once again, pledged to devote his time and energy to making Nigeria work when he becomes the President of the country next year.

Anyim made the declaration on Monday when one of the support groups for his presidential ambition donated a Sienna bus to the “Greater Nigeria Campaign Organisation”, the name for Anyim’s campaign efforts.

Overjoyed by the efforts of the group, the Pius Anyim National Network frontline aspirant said, “I pledge that, when, by the grace of God and the will of all Nigerians, I am elected President, I will apply my whole time and energy to make Nigeria work for the good of all.”

“A Greater Nigeria is within reach”, the Peoples Democratic aspirant said.

Commenting further on the donation, Anyim said, “Since I declared my intention to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have been receiving tremendous support from Nigerians from all walks of life.

“But today, I witnessed one demonstration of support and solidarity that touched me beyond explanation.

“A group of young people, who are members of one of my numerous support groups, the Pius Anyim National Network (PAN NETWORK) for short, drove into my office complex in a Siena Bus, branded in my campaign logo and pictures.

“When my attention was called by my staff, I came down to meet a team of young Nigerians from all parts of the country and they handed the vehicle to me as their contribution to the success of our campaign”, he stated.