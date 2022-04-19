Uzodimma Faults Afe Babalola’s Interim Government Proposal, Says It Will Create Anarchy

The call for an interim administration at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s term, according to Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma, will create “space for anarchy.”

Instead of conducting elections in 2023 after Buhari’s tenure ends, Afe Babalola, the founder of Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti, stated on Monday that an interim administration should be formed to push Nigeria on a new path.

He believes the 2023 elections should be postponed for six months while a transitional administration is formed to establish “a new-look peoples’ constitution that includes part-time parliamentarians and a non-executive president.”

During a conversation with state house correspondents on Tuesday, the governor of Imo claimed the Nigerian constitution does not provide for an interim period.

He said: “By May 29, if there is no elected government, our constitution has not provided for an interregnum. There shouldn’t be a gap, otherwise, you are creating room for anarchy.”

While questioning the criteria that would be used to select an interim government, Uzodinma said those expressing such opinions that affect the constitution must go through the national assembly.

“What will be the process of selecting the interim government because, after May 29, the president may not have constitutional powers to function as a president anymore? So, I don’t think we will decide to abandon our constitution,” he said.

“The constitution is like a bible. For some of us who are Christians, the bible is the manager of our faith. So, the constitution should be the instrument guiding our actions as a country.

“If you think there is an opinion that is worthy to be canvassed superior to what is in the Nigerian constitution, such opinion should be taken to the national assembly and they will through due process amend our constitution to factor in such an opinion.”