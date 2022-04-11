You Go Still Collect – Bobrisky Taunts Nigerians Fond Of Public Proposal, Praises Eazi And Temi’s Engagement

Self-acclaimed Snapchat barbie and cross dresser, Bobrisky has chided Nigerians who are fond of proposing to their lover in public places.

The socialite used Mr Eazi’s engagement to Temi Otedola to school lovers.

With the disgrace and rejection many men face while proposing to their girlfriends in public places, Bobrisky’s advice is no doubt useful.

The cross dresser noted how the singer proposed to his billionaire girlfriend with only the two of them and the photographer present.

Using their engagement as a case study, Bob taunted lovers who are fond of public proposal.

He noted how many of them still get embarrassed and disgraced despite the public proposal.

He tweeted: