Atiku Meets Wike After PDP Presidential Primary

Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday reportedly met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Abuja.

Atiku had defeated Wike at the party’s presidential primary in Abuja on Saturday night.

According to reports, the Monday meeting was to reconcile the two party chieftains and give the PDP a robust outing in the 2023 presidential election against the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The meeting was also attended by former Ekiti State Governor and PDP presidential aspirant, Ayodele Fayose, amongst other PDP chieftains.

Details of the meeting remain sketchy as of press time but our correspondent learnt that Atiku is shopping for a Southern running mate after his victory at the primary.