I Don’t Believe In Igbo Presidency—I support Yahaya Bello, Says MASSOB Founder

Ralph Uwazuruike, leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has thrown his weight behind the presidential bid of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state.

Uwazuruike spoke on Saturday when he led some south-east youths on a solidarity march in Owerri, Imo state capital, in support of Bello’s bid.

The youths marched through the streets, carrying different placards, with inscriptions such as ‘Power to the Youths’, ‘Support Yahaya Bello’, ‘Youths Can Also Lead’, and ‘Yahaya Bello for the Youths’, among others.

Uwazuruike said if Nigeria’s sovereignty must be upheld, zoning should be discarded.

He stated that the contest should be thrown open and advised party leaders to shun zoning “as it has no place in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“I don’t believe in the idea of zoning system or Igbo president because zoning means sectionalism,” he said.

“If we want to talk about Nigeria, we must throw the presidential contest open but if you throw it open, it must be for the youths not elders, because the elders have failed us.”