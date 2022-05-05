Jonathan No Longer The Best Candidate For President In 2023 – Atedo Peterside

Atedo Peterside, a Nigerian entrepreneur and economist, warned on Thursday that parties considering running Goodluck Jonathan as their candidate will do so despite damning facts.

He made the remark on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, amid reports that the former President may defect to the All Progressives Congress and run for President in 2023.

Mr Peterside added that while he voted for Jonathan in 2011, his approval ratings have dropped since then, and the job definition for a Nigerian President has changed.

“You know again that I am a data person and I’m sorry, I cannot change who I am,” Mr Peterside said.

“Goodluck Jonathan, I was on his economic team, I worked with him, I was also on Yar’Adua’s economic team.

“Let me use the data, I said in 2011, Goodluck Jonathan had a 54% approval rating and by 2015 before election, it had collapsed to below 26%, the recent poll I saw, not done by us because we don’t waste time on things that are not all that relevant, his approval rating was below 5%.

“So everybody is free to ignore data and come out and do anything they want to do. In fact, I hope that the APCs of this world would make a mistake and bring out people whose approval ratings are very low. You cannot fool all of the people all of the time.

“He was the best candidate, I voted for him in 2011, that was a different era, that was a totally different era. The skill set, the gravity of the problem, the coverage required, it is a totally different job. Time does not stand still. But please, let parties ignore data and bring out anybody they like. Everybody should run the party the way they want to run their party. I have no say in APC, I have no say in PDP, I mean, I joined SDP just this week, I have a bit of a say but I’m not even a party officer.

“I’m in a chapter; the chairman of my state chapter is a lady who is below 35. You know, these are young people that have come in en masse because they don’t want APC, they don’t want PDP and I’m following them.”