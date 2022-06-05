2023: Akpabio Denies Dropping Presidential Ambition

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom and a presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress, Godswill Akpabio has denied dropping out of the 2023 presidential race.

There were rumours in the media that the former Minister of Niger Delta dropped his ambition for former Governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu.

However, the former lawmaker took to twitter on Sunday to deny the rumour.

He appealed to the national delegates of the party to disregard, what he described as ‘wicked lies,’ stating that he won’t withdraw from the race.

See his tweet below: