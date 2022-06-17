Amosun: Why I Withdrew From Presidential Race For Tinubu

Former governor of Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun, says he decided to withdraw from the presidential race in order to promote the interests of the south-west.

Amosun spoke during a rally in Abeokuta, Ogun’s capital, on Thursday.

The rally, which was attended by APC members, was held to “welcome Amosun home” after his participation in the presidential primaries and to mobilize support for the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The former governor of Ogun urged his followers to support the former Lagos governor.

Speaking while addressing the crowd of supporters at the palace of the Alake in Abeokuta, Amosun said he decided to step down in deference to elders of the zone.

“Our Yoruba elders had called us that if we really want the presidency to return to the south-west region, we must look for a way to be united,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“I have also told my close associates about two years ago that I desired to be president of the nation, but that my ambition cannot supersede or override the general interest of the south-west or the entire nation.

“We do not have another country except Nigeria and I am sure Nigeria will be great. We all need to join hands and collaborate with and support Tinubu to succeed Buhari.

“Tinubu will still move around the entire country to campaign and he will definitely come to Ogun and visit places like Ilaro, Ijebu, Abeokuta and other places to solicit your support.

“Let us please support him to win the 2023 presidential election.”