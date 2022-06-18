Enugu Catholic Diocese Shuts Down Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry

All clergy and faithful have been barred from attending any religious activity at the Adoration Ministries in Enugu, Nigeria, by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu (AMEN).

Early this week, AMEN’s spiritual director, Ejike Mbaka, sparked outrage when he called Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi “stingy” and asked his followers not to vote for him in the 2023 presidential election.

Advertisement

Many Nigerians, as well as the Enugu Catholic Diocese, were outraged by Mbaka’s remark. Mbaka’s comments, according to the diocese, were a “clear violation” of canon law provisions “forbidding priests from engaging in partisan politics.”

Also Read: A Stingy Man Can’t Be Nigeria’s President, Mbaka Blasts Peter Obi

Mbaka apologised and asked for forgiveness from Obi’s supporters on Wednesday, claiming he had been misunderstood.

“In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated; and in the fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded,” the statement reads.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.”

“I enjoin all the Christian faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as I entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal care and protection of the blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles.”