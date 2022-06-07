‘I See Danger’ — Fayose Writes Tinubu Over Ogun Speech

Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti, has written an open letter to Bola Tinubu, former Lagos governor, over the latter’s recent remarks in Ogun state.

While addressing delegates in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital, Tinubu, a presidential hopeful and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had said without him, Buhari would not have won the presidential election in 2015.

The comment sparked varied reactions from Nigerians on the circumstances surrounding the 2015 elections.

The presidency, in a reaction on Monday, also said millions of people — not one person — supported Buhari to win the election.

In the letter on Monday, Fayose stated that his views are from the perspective of a Yoruba man and not as a politician, adding that “I equally wish to state that I am not an APC man and will never be”.

Also Read: BREAKING: Without Me, Buhari Would Have Lost In 2015, Says Tinubu

“I am writing based on my observed views and the attached possible dangers about your good-self against tomorrow,” the letter reads.

“I equally read the reactions of your political allies both in the North and in the South. The reactions gave me great cause of concern for you and your life. Again, I see danger!

“As a knowledgeable student of history whom you are; our great late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the celebrated winner of the June 12, 1993 general election; Alhaji Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, were led to the Golgotha by self acclaimed “champions of democracy.” I am sure the same people may advise you to ignore my advice.

“Going by the handwritings that are now clearly on the wall, if I may comment sir, I see you as one that may be swimming against the political tide of the cabal in your party. They are equally preparing for your actions and reactions and are fully set to contain same as they did to both Awolowo and Abiola.

“Unfortunately, your kingdom has been badly balkanized if what happened in Abeokuta is anything to go by.”

Fayose, therefore, advised Tinubu to consider a verse in the Bible — “Proverbs 22:3” — which states: “Sensible people will see trouble coming and avoid it but unthinking people will work into it.”