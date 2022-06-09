I’ll Retire Atiku, Tinubu, Moghalu Boasts

A presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has vowed to send the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Bola Tinubu, on permanent retirement.

Moghalu, who was a Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, stated that he would retire the two of them by defeating them in next year’s election.

Moghalu spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, during the ADC’s presidential primary.

No fewer than 10 aspirants are jostling for 2,100 delegates in the ongoing ADC’s primary in Abeokuta to emerge the party’s candidate.

Moghalu said, “I am here to offer myself to you not because I am better than anybody here but because I care about the future of our country. I offer myself because God has given me the main recognition to stand side-by-side with Atiku, Tinubu and to send them into retirement.”

He promised to make Nigerians proud if elected the next president.