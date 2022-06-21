Peter Obi May Be President In 2027 Or 2031, But 2023 ‘Too Early’ – Babangida Aliyu

Babangida Aliyu, the former governor of Niger State, believes Nigerians will be unprepared to elect Peter Obi as President in 2023.

On Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, he made the remarks.

Many in the Peoples Democratic Party had been cheering for Obi to be on Atiku Abubakar’s ticket as Vice President, according to Aliyu.

Obi is the Labour Party’s presidential contender in the 2023 elections.

“Peter Obi is my good friend and a former member of my former Governors forum,” Aliyu said.

“A very excellent person. His candidature, in terms of the Presidency, – I think he will make some name now. But he may be able to make it only in 2027, 2031. But 2023? Too early.

“Even though the young people might go for him, the name is not dropping everywhere else. I doubt if Nigerians are ready for him now as a presidential person.

“I would have loved him as a Vice President. Many of us were rooting for him to be Vice President to Atiku again.”