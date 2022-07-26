Abe To Wike: Rivers People, Not You, Will Decide Next Gov

Magnus Ngei Abe, a former senator from Rivers South East, has criticized Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for referring to the PDP candidate for governor as the state’s incoming governor.

The governor had predicted that any PDP candidate would prevail in the state’s governorship race in 2023 based on the effectiveness of his administration.

However, Senator Abe claimed yesterday that the people of Rivers State, not Wike, would elect the next governor in a statement made by his media assistant, Pastor Parry Benson.

He said, “If the President of Nigeria, who is more powerful than the governor, cannot decide who will be the next president to succeed him, then the Governor of Rivers State cannot decide who will succeed him.”