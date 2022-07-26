Coups: Credible 2023 Elections In Nigeria Will Set Right Example For Africa, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that credible 2023 elections in Nigeria will provide the right example for African countries on promoting democracy.

Buhari said this on Monday at the 16th edition of the national diaspora day celebration, themed ‘Diaspora Engagement in Global Challenging Times for National Development’.

Within the past months, there have been incidents of military takeover in Chad, Mali, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso and Sudan.

The president, who was represented by Ibrahim Gambari, his chief of staff, said his administration remains committed to free and fair elections.

“I have repeatedly assured of my personal commitment, as well as that of my administration, to ensuring that the processes continue to be transparent, to be credible, to be free and fair, leading to a smooth election and transmission, transition to the next government,” he said.

“This is the only way we can deepen democracy in Nigeria, and set the right example for the rest of Africa and hopefully, stop the recourse to unconstitutional change in government in our sub-region and other parts of the African continent.”

Buhari also said his administration will continue to support persons in the diaspora towards promoting sustainable development.

He listed areas of the present administration’s efforts with regards to Nigerians abroad to include “the establishment and take-off of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in 2019; the approval and adoption of the national diaspora policy in 2021; and the presentation of the compendium, ‘+600 Diaspora Icons @ 60′”.