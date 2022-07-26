Obi replies Atiku: I look forward to completing my political journey of miracles in 2023

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has stated that he looks forward to witnessing the miracle of his winning the 2023 election.

Obi spoke on Monday during an interview with Channels Television.

On July 22, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said expecting Obi to win the election would be a “miracle”.

“It is very difficult to expect a miracle to happen, simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party. After all, they were saying through social media, they had more than one million votes in Osun state,”Abubakar had said.

Reacting to the former vice-president’s comment, Obi said since joining politics, his experiences have been filled with “miraculous” events.

Also Read: Atiku: LP Can’t Win Presidential Election, 90% Of Northerners Not On Social Media

“Miracle is at the root of our faith. What strengthens our faith is miracle. For me, since I started this political journey, my achievements and records have all been miracles,” he said.

“They have all been miraculous. If you check, I ran for governor in a party that was less than one year old. When I started in 2003, I won the election.

“They declared somebody else. I went to court. Everybody said it is impossible, that there is no way and that it had never happened before.

“After three years, the court declared me the winner. I was sworn in. Six months later, I was impeached alongside Fayose and Dariye. I went to court again, and I became the first governor to come back from impeachment. I was the first governor to win through the court, first to come back from impeachment.

“I can go on and on to tell you so many things that have happened in this journey that one can say is a miracle.

“I am looking forward to the next miracle next year, to complete the miraculous journey of my political journey.”