Abiodun: We’ll Reconstruct Lagos-Abeokuta Road If FG Doesn’t Intervene In 2 Weeks

Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun, has stated that his administration will carry out a “total reconstruction” of the Lagos-Sango Ota-Abeokuta road if the federal government doesn’t intervene within two weeks.

He said this on Saturday during an inspection visit to the area.

Abiodun, who declared a state of emergency on the road, stated that the decision to give the federal government a time-frame for intervention is in the interest of improving the welfare of residents.

“At its expiration, the state government would, putting the safety and comfort of its citizens first, have no choice than to immediately intervene through total reconstruction,” the governor said.