Aso Villa Is PDP’s Next Destination, Says Ayu On Adeleke’s Election Victory In Osun

Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has hailed the victory of Ademola Adeleke in the governorship election of Osun state.

Adeleke, the candidate of the PDP, was announced as the winner of the election on Sunday morning.

Adeleke, former senator, defeated Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor, in the keenly-contested exercise.

He polled 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola, who got 375,027 votes on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs.

In a statement celebrating Adeleke’s victory, Ayu said with the PDP takeover of Osun, the presidential villa is next for the party.

“Four years ago, the PDP won the governorship, but our Candidate, Sen. Adeleke, was robbed of victory in broad daylight. We went back to the drawing board, and today, we have reclaimed our victory,” the statement reads.

“Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people from the scourge of mediocrity, empty promises and excuses.

“I congratulate the two-time winner, the tenacious Adeleke. I congratulate the good people and residents of Osun state. I hail every party stakeholder who stood with us in action, prayers and hope.

“You have kept faith with the PDP. You refused to be intimidated. You refused to be bought over with foodstuffs and 30 silver coins. You said no to thuggery and vote fraud. You have done well.

“I thank the PDP National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship Election, headed by HE Gov. Duoye Diri, for a superlative performance. I thank our Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for tireless work.

“PDP is proud of all of you.

“You have helped to return PDP to power after 12 years. You have returned hope to Osun state. But beyond this, you have renewed the quit notice on the reigning APC Federal government. PDP first issued the quit notice in December last year when this present leadership assumed office.

“This election was a referendum on the disastrous APC stewardship, and proves conclusively that Nigerians want PDP back. And, indeed, PDP is coming!

“The task before us now is to transit from Opposition to Governance. This we shall do. With Osun done, next villa!

“We call on all PDP members and all Nigerians to join the moving PDP train. Don’t be left behind. Our next destination is ASO VILLA.”