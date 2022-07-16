Osun Election: I’m Impressed With Voting Process… I’ll Be Monitoring, Says Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun election, has lauded the voting process in the state.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday after voting at his polling unit in Ede north LGA of the state, Adeleke stated that he will be on the ground to monitor the election as it progresses.

“I’m impressed with the electoral process at the moment; everything is going on smoothly,” the former senator said.

“I will be on the ground to monitor things.”

Adeleke is contesting the governorship position with Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Yusuff Lasun, former deputy speaker of the house of representatives and Labour Party (LP) candidate.