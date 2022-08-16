2023: Be Tolerant, Nigerians Deserve Right To Vote Anyone – Moghalu Cautions Electorates

Kingsley Moghalu, a former African Democratic Congress candidate for president, has urged Nigerians who have decided who to support in the 2023 presidential election to be accepting of all candidates.

On Tuesday, Moghalu stated that while every Nigerian has the freedom to support any candidate of their choosing, insults on social media are inappropriate.

Moghalu claims that despite their party affiliations, politicians dine together.

On his Twitter page, Moghalu wrote: “I believe it is important, no matter who anyone supports or will end up voting for in 2023, to be tolerant and respectful of ALL candidates. Please debate ideas, visions (if and where they exist), experience and track record, and avoid personalized insults.

“Intolerance, on/off social media, is wrong. The politicians you are fighting and killing each other for wine and dine with each other across party lines.

“Be wise! Nigerians reserve the right to vote for any candidate of their choice in a democracy. Just make informed choices.”